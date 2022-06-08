[WATCH] Minister on used car racket: 45 file complaints to consumer authority so far

Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has said that 45 people have come forward to file a complaint after their second-hand car’s mileage has been tampered with.

“Those who have any doubts should come forward and speak to the authorities,” she told the House following a parliamentary question by MP Randolph Debatista.

On Sunday, MaltaToday revealed how hundreds of consumers have been sold second-hand Japanese cars with tampered mileage gauges, in a racket involving at least two car dealerships.

Cars bought from Japanese bidding markets on the cheap because of their high mileage, would then be sold in Malta with the dashboard gauge showing low mileage. Rokku Autodealer of Għaxaq and Tal-Qasab Autosales of Qormi are the car dealerships behind this racket but it remains to be seen whether others are also involved.

Customers have since come forward and spoke to MaltaToday after feeling deceived by the two dealers.

Following the report, Consumer Protection Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli called on people who have found evidence of tampering on their Japanese-imported cars’ odometer to file a complaint with the Consumer Affairs Authority.

Addressing the House, Farrugia Portelli said government wants to offer its support to victims, reiterating earlier calls for victims to file a report with the CAA.

“So far I can confirm that these 45 complaints are related to same two dealers mentioned in the reports,” she said.

Consumers can file an online complaint or call 8007 4400.

