Government blows a raspberry: Two more Valletta streets added to 1am music list

Two more streets have been added to the list of roads in Valletta where bars and entertainment establishments can play music outdoors until 1am.

A legal notice published today, includes Archbishop Street and Saint Ursula Street, to the original list published earlier this month.

The update comes on the same day a handful of Valletta residents protested in front of the council office over concerns that the extended music rules will have on the community’s wellbeing.

The legal notice allowing establishments to play music outside until 1am rather than 11pm was published earlier this month and has raised alarm bells among residents, who fear Valletta will turn into another Paceville.

The streets for which the new rules apply are: Merchant Street, Old Bakery Street, Old Theatre Street, Republic Street, South Street, St Lucy Street, Strait Street, Archbishop Street and Saint Ursula Street.

The rules allow establishments in these streets to remain open until 2am and allows them to play music outdoors until 1am.