Developers want Valletta outdoor music rules reversed, lament lack of consultation

The Malta Developers Association has joined the growing chorus of disapproval over new rules that allow bars in Valletta to play music outdoors until 1am.

“The MDA does not agree with the manner in which decisions were taken and is concerned over the new rules that allow outdoor music to be played until 1am,” the association said.

It said that a decision like this, taken without consultation, undermines the interests of residents and property investors.

“Those advertised property in Valletta in a certain way, suddenly find that the product has changed radically overnight,” the association said, calling on the authorities to reverse the new rules.

At the beginning of June, government published a legal notice allowing bars, restaurants and entertainment establishments in seven streets of Valletta to remain open until 2am and play music outdoors until 1am. Another two streets were added to the list yesterday.

Residents have protested the new rules, which they say go against their wellbeing. The Valletta council has said it will be seeking clarifications on the rules.

A group of residents has even asked district MPs from both sides of the House to challenge the legal notice in parliament.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said the time extension for outdoors music was a response to demands by tourists who wanted to stay in Valletta and have a drink after dinner.

He insisted that Valletta will not become another Paceville.