Alex Perici Calascione is only contender for PN deputy leader post

Alex Perici Calascione was the only contender for the post of Nationalist Party deputy leader when the deadline for expressions of interest closed at noon.

A former president of the PN executive and treasurer of the party, Perici Calascione will now have to be vetted by the party's candidates' commission. He was also a general election and MEP election candidate.

This will be the second one-horse race after Bernard Grech faced no challengers in the leadership contest held last month.

Perici Calascione is not an MP, a quality that some councillors have said is important so that he can focus his energies on the party that is in financial dire straits.

MP Graziella Galea, who was considering making a run for the post announced on Facebook that she was seconding Perici Calascione’s nomination.

Galea said her decision not to contest was in the party’s best interest and pledged to continue serving in her parliamentary role.

“I will be giving all my support to Alex so that as quickly as possible, together, we will continue with our work,” Galea said.

Perici Calascione had unsuccessfully contested the PN leadership in 2017 and presided over the executive during the tumultuous period that saw former leader Adrian Delia deposed by his own MPs.

After he completes the party’s due diligence process, Perici Calascione will formally file his nomination and will require a simple majority among party councillors to be elected in the post.

The PN will elect only one deputy leader this time around after the statute was changed to eliminate one of the deputy posts. The incumbents are Robert Arrigo and David Agius.