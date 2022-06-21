Police Commissioner will not testify in parliament Electrogas probe after government MPs vote against

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa will not testify before parliament's public accounts committee (PAC) on the Electrogas contract after government MPs voted against a motion to have him appear as witness.

Government MPs sitting on the committee argued that Gafa does not have to be brought to testify because it is beyond the committee's remit to delve into police investigations.

Nationalist MPs wanted to bring Gafa as a witness to ask about police investigations into the controversial Electrogas contract.

After a week of deadlock in the committee on whether the commissioner could be brought to testify, Nationalist MP David Agius requested a ruling from the Speaker of the House.

The Speaker yesterday insisted that the committee should agree on each witness through consensus. If the members cannot agree on whether to bring a witness, the decision should be taken using a simple majority vote.

With four government MPs and three Opposition MPs, any majority vote would play into the government's hands.

The PAC is currently examining the Auditor General's report on the Electrogas contract. The National Audit Office (NAO) expressed significant concern over the due diligence exercised in the tender process, noting that a last-minute Security of Supply agreement included in the tender had “significantly reduced” risk for final two bidders.