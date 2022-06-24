Women’s lobby ‘disappointed’ at lack of gender inclusivity in Malta’s top appointments

The Malta Women’s Lobby has expressed their disappointment at the lack of gender inclusivity in the state’s top appointments.

“The Malta Women’s Lobby (MWL) would like to remind the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition that half of the Maltese electorate is made up of women and that, although the gender mechanism did increase the number of women MPs in parliament, this measure alone is not enough to ensure that, in future, equal representation is achieved,” the NGO said.

The reaction comes after Professor Frank Bezzina was named as new acting President on Thursday.

“Whilst extending its congratulations to Prof. Frank Bezzina, who has just been appointed as the Acting President of Malta when President George Vella is abroad, the Malta Women’s Lobby would also like to register its disappointment at the lack of gender inclusivity, when, up to recently, this position was held by Ms Dolores Cristina,” the lobby said.

Notwithstanding, the MWL also acknowledged the fact that Bezzina was instrumental in the drafting and execution of the Gender Corrective mechanism “and that his expertise was a vital factor towards the successful implementation of this historical milestone for female representation in Parliament.”

“However, the MWL feels that it is its duty to highlight the lack of motivation being shown by Malta’s political leadership with regards to equal representation on decision making positions and boards,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: Women’s lobby group shames politicians: ‘Women’s lives should not be put at risk’