‘I won’t allow clubs’ reputation to be tarnished’ says former Labour MP who could run against Muscat

Former Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef will be contesting the presidency of the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association, in a probable run-off against former boss Joseph Muscat.

Micallef, who served as a Labour MP under Muscat when he was elected in a casual election after the appointment of minister Helena Dalli to the European Commission, issued a critical post against the nomination of Muscat.

Micallef said that he could not allow the reputation of Maltese clubs to be tarnished. “I took this step today, because I can never allow the reputation of Maltese clubs to be tarnished,” Micallef said, without making direct reference to Muscat.

He said that he believes the Premier should be detached from the Malta Football Association and appoint a chief executive to push forward the plans of the respective clubs. “Together we will move away from partisanship and parochialism and implement a professional system,” Micallef said.

He said he had taken on board the confidence of members of the “football family” which he said he formed part of.

The association was formed last year to represent premier league clubs and is autonomous from the Malta Football Association. It comprises 14 clubs from Malta's top-tier football league.

Disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat is known to have received the backing of two-thirds of the clubs in the association this week. Some clubs, most prominently Valletta and Gudja, were not in favour, raising concerns over Muscat’s political baggage and controversial past.