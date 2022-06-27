Used car scam: JEVIC working with regulators to ‘minimise fraud’

Japanese car inspectors JEVIC are currently working with Maltese regulators to “minimise fraudulent activity” related to the importation of second-hand cars.

“Odometer fraud is serious and we will continue to work with the regulators to minimise fraudulent activity,” the company said, replying to questions sent by this newspaper.

In an exclusive report, MaltaToday revealed how hundreds of consumers have been sold second-hand Japanese cars with tampered mileage gauges, in a racket involving at least two car dealerships – Rokku and Tal-Qasab.

Cars bought from Japanese bidding markets on the cheap because of their high mileage, would then be sold in Malta with the dashboard gauge showing low mileage.

The newspaper had reached out to one of the dealers, Roderick Vella ‘Rokku’, who had claimed the wrong-doing had come from JEVIC’s end.

“I always did things properly. I always imported cars in line with legislation. If there was something wrong with the cars when they came from overseas, we will fix them,” he had said.

READ ALSO | Used car racket victims left fuming: ‘What are we supposed to do now?’

Speaking to MaltaToday, JEVIC General Manager for International Operations, Aaron Treadaway, said the company has looked into the issue.

“JEVIC have looked into this issue, noting that our system holds the original Japan inspection data and that fraudulent activity allegedly occurred after the vehicles had arrived in Malta,” Treadaway said.

The San Gwann mechanic behind the tampering of odometers had claimed he was fooled into thinking mileage correction issues on the imported cars were genuine. The mechanic insisted he was carrying out the correction, a process of adjusting or re-calibrating the number of miles a car’s odometer displays on its digital dashboard.

He first denied giving his services to Chris Spiteri, but later admitted that he had no knowledge of the racket. “What if he tells you there is mistake? How am I supposed to know what he intends doing? Mileage correction is a service that is widely used across the world. Odometer correction is a service like many other services in the car industry,” he said.

“I was just offering a service – mileage correction... When you go to an ironmonger to cut a key, does he ask you whether the key was stolen and whether you will be using it to enter someone’s house?” the mechanic said.

During the phone call, the mechanic emphatically denied any involvement, but was apologetic towards the car dealerships and pleaded with this newspaper not to take the issue any further.

He also said the two dealers were contacted by JEVIC representatives from Japan. “They have been asking about what the whole issue in Malta is about.”

But JEVIC has denied the mechanic’s claims. “Contrary to the statements made in the press, JEVIC have not been in contact with any Dealers in Malta.”

Following reports, Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia said the transport regulator had already made contact with the police on the racket concerning tampered mileage. “I have zero tolerance for any type of irregularity and the police will find all the help they need and cooperation from my end and Transport Malta’s new CEO in its investigation of this case and any other investigation there may be in the future,” Farrugia said.

When contacted the police confirmed that “investigations are ongoing” but insisted that “it is not prudent to divulge further information”.

“We understand there is an ongoing police investigation,” JEVIC said.

READ ALSO: Transport Malta produces checklist for buyers of Japanese second-hand cars