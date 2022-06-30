Police searches continue for missing elderly man who suffers from dementia

An 83-year-old man who resides at St Vincent de Paul residence remains missing, two days after he was last seen in Luqa.

Relatives said the man, Karmenu Fino, known as Charlie, suffers from dementia and cannot speak. In a Facebook post they urged field owners in Luqa, Qormi, Gudja, Mqabba, Żurrieq, Qrendi and Safi to check whether he could be sheltering in tool sheds on their property.

A police spokesperson said police searches are continuing and appealed to the public to pass on any information they may come across.

The man was reported missing to the police on Tuesday by the administration of the elderly home.

His disappearance prompted Active Ageing Minister Jo Etienne Abela to order an investigation at St Vincent de Paul to establish the facts that led to the incident and determine whether changes were necessary. The investigation is being carried out by retired judge Geoffrey Valenzia.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said that at the time of Fino’s disappearance only one nurse was supervising the ward because of a shortage of staff.

Any information about Fino can be passed on to the police force using the numbers 21224001 or 119 or by contacting the closest police station.