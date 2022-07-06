Valletta outdoor music rules to stay after government shoots down PN motion

Music will continue being played in Valletta’s streets until 1am after a motion intended to repeal the new rules was defeated.

The motion proposed by Opposition MPs from the 1st District was defeated with 38 votes against and 31 in favour after government MPs toed the party line.

The legal notice introduced last month allows bars and restaurants in nine Valletta streets to play outdoor music until 1am.

Residents of the capital have sounded their concerns and protested against the rules to no avail.

Government has defended the legal notice, insisting that it speaks of ‘moderate’ music and that the rules will be enforced.

The debate on the motion held on Monday saw Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli land in hot water following a remark in which she said that until a few years ago, Valletta residents felt ashamed saying they hailed from the capital. The remark was deemed offensive by residents.

None of the Labour Party MPs elected on the first district spoke in the debate.