Tax-Xama beach in St Paul’s Bay to double in size

The Planning Authority has approved the extension of the tiny, sandy Tax-Xama beach in St Paul’s Bay.

The small beach is tucked away in a little corner on the western side of the headland between Tal-Għażżelin and Għar Għasfur.

The works will extend the beach seaward by about 5m and enlarging it by 150sq.m. This will double the current beach area.

Overall, the proposal would require 450 cubic metres of sand from the seabed to re-nourish the beach.

This beach will be replenished using sand from the seabed within the same bay. Three ‘borrow areas’ from which sand can be pumped have been located between 200m and 600m from the beach. A buffer of at least 3m from the surrounding Posidonia Oceanica meadows has to be kept during sand extraction works.

Beach nourishment projects are designed and engineered to work like natural beaches, allowing sand to shift continuously in response to changing wave and water levels. Hence, once deposited, the sand will be redistributed gradually by natural processes.

The temporary extension follows those of Balluta Bay, Għar l-Aħmar in Marsaxlokk, Marsaskala’s il-Fajtata, and Birżebbuġa’s San Ġorġ. All but the Balluta beach survived the last two years with the St Julian’s beach having to be re-nourished following a storm in 2019.

The nourished beach is not intended to be permanent but is expected to erode over a period of time, unless the re-nourishment exercise is repeated in the following years.

Therefore, the main aim of the proposal is to obtain a temporary enlarged beach for the summer months.