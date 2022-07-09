Transport Malta tows 15 cars, issues 179 fines during roadside inspections

Transport Malta towed 15 cars and issued 179 fines in a matter of days, as it increased enforcement officers on the road, in a collaboration exercise with police.

In a statement TM said that 207 cars were stopped and underwent a basic or full inspection. 179 fines were issued on the grounds that some aspects of the car did not comply with the law or that do not guarantee the health and safety of road users.

Over the past few days, Transport Malta officials conducted a number of roadside inspections on major roads and in different locations in collaboration with police.

“Transport Malta has the legal obligation to enforce the transport legislations and other provisions which are mentioned in the highway code. In addition, Transport Malta conducts education and regulatory work of the road sector,” TM said.

“The purpose of these inspections is not to punish road users that do not comply with the highway code, but to ensure that vehicles on the road are road-worthy and that they do not pose a risk to the health and safety of the to other road users.”

Some of the things that are checked during these inspections are car lights, such as front and rear headlamps, dark tinted windows, car licence that is either not present or paid, number plates which are not installed or are in a very bad condition, the condition of the tyres and silencer, insurance policies, as well as potential forged documents.