Fathers to get 10 days paid leave on the birth of their child in law revision

Key points

Fathers to receive 10 days paid leave on birth of their child

Parental leave will be split into two months paid leave and two months unpaid

Carers' leave introduced for workers caring for loved ones

Parents will have right to request flexible working arrangements for first eight years of child's life

Fathers will be receiving 10 days paid leave, while new parents can benefit from up to two months paid leave, under new laws reforming Malta’s paternal and parental leave laws.

Announced by Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul, father’s will benefit from 10 days of fully paid leave, as opposed to the single day of leave offered by the current law.

Regarding parental leave, parents will now be entitled to two months paid leave at the national parental leave rate. They will also benefit from anothe two months of unpaid leave which will be transferable from one parent to another.

Parental paid leave can be taken gradually across the first eight years of parenthood. In the first four years, the parents have to take 50% of the paid leave, or four weeks total. Between the fourth and sixth years, parents can take two weeks paid leave. The remaining two weeks of paid leave can be taken between the sixth and eighth years.

Parents will also have the right to ask for flexible working arrangements for the first eight years of their children’s lives.

“Once we introduce this in the law, it will be reflected in worker cotnracts and collective agreements,” Ellul said.

The legislative package will come into effect on 2 August. Government will finance all the measures until 2023. As from 1 January 2024, the private sector will have to finance its share.

Carers leave

Government will be introducing a new legal concept called “carers’ leave”, allowing parents to take unpaid time off to take care of an ill family member.

Such workers will be able to benefit from five days unpaid leave.

This form of leave will be available when a parent or worker has someone in the family who is unwell and needs caring for. It will also be available for people to take care of someone living in the same residence as them.

Since this is a new form of leave, this will not be taken from their own personal or sick leave.