Hearing loss pilot project finds 41% had some form of difficulty

A pilot project carried out on 515 participants has shown that 41% of those who participated were found to have a hearing impairment.

The pilot project, led by the Maltese Audiologist Association and called Hearing Care for All, was carried out with residents from around 24 different localities in Malta.

The information was revealed in a press conference on Tuesday, with Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli announcing a campaign to increase awareness on the prevention hearing loss.

She said the awareness campaign will be in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) standards on the promotion of ear care around the world.

During the press conference, Patrick D'Haese, International Coordinator of the Hearing Health Forum described Malta as a “unique model” when it comes to free hearing tests.

The campaign will see more free hearing tests being carried out in the coming months.

Malta Association of Audiologists President Andrew Sciberras also stressed on the importance of such a campaign. “Through hearing tests in other localities, and an awareness campaign, more people will have the opportunity to take the necessary and immediate steps to prevent hearing loss."

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba, who is European Union Hearing Health Forum Chairman, welcomed Malta’s proactive approach towards the issue.

“Through such campaigns we are promoting professional care practice, increasing education and public awareness, supporting research and facilitating access to innovative technologies,” he said.