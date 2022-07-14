Labour youth president calls for discussion on sexual health, bodily autonomy

Society cannot keep ignoring discussions on sexual health and bodily autonomy, the president of Labour’s youth wing Georvin Bugeja said.

Bugeja was addressing the annual meeting of the Forum Żgħażagħ Laburisti, which elected the new executive. He was confirmed president.

Bugeja’s call for a discussion on ‘sexual health’ and ‘bodily autonomy’ can be interpreted as an invitation to the Labour Party to have a discussion on abortion, among other issues.

“We cannot escape from discussions that deal with sexual and menstrual health, mental health and subjects dealing with a person’s bodily autonomy,” Bugeja said as he called for greater youth activism to ensure the PL remains a relevant force for young people.

Bugeja said the time for political rhetoric was over. “The time has come for action on important subjects – irrespective of how uncomfortable they are.”

He referred to the sweeping changes over the past few years that saw people in the LGBTIQ+ community gain rights that were previously denied to them. However, he said despite Malta placing top of international league tables for LGBTIQ+ rights the prevalent mentality did not necessarily reflect what was written in the law.

The discussion on abortion was thrust into the spotlight last month when an American tourist, Andrea Prudente, who was miscarrying was denied a termination of pregnancy despite doctors telling her the pregnancy was nonviable.

She eventually was flown to Spain where she got an abortion, avoiding the risk of sepsis.

Abortion in Malta is outlawed with no exceptions and women and doctors risk going to prison.

Health Minister Chris Fearne had said in the aftermath of the Prudente case that he had instructed ministry officials to review existing legislation to make sure that doctors and medical professionals are able to give care without hindrance.

“The Maltese law should help doctors do their work, and certainly there should be no part of the law that will preclude doctors or professionals from saving lives,” Fearne had said.

The new FŻL executive is made up of: Georvin Bugeja, president; Christian Cauchi, vice president; Maria Ellul, secretary; Mikela Abela, deputy secretary; Maxilin Pisani, finance official; Miguel Cauchi, political official; Miguel Abela, information official; Martina Grech, international official; Tonio Farrugia, human resources official; Mohamed El Bakry, organisational official.

The committee also has Pearl Agius, Ruslana Barbara, Mario Fenech, Natalia Muscat and Luca Schembri as members.

