[WATCH] Body of dead dog tied to supermarket trolley spotted at sea

A dead dog was spotted floating at sea and tied to a supermarket trolley bag on Sunday, prompting the animal welfare commissioner to issue a call for information on the culprit.

A video of the floating dog was uploaded to Facebook by the Office of the Commissioner for Animal Welfare. The dog is seen tied to a bright green trolley bag, with the animal's head sticking out between a fracture in the bag.

The Office of the Commissioner said the dog was seen about three nautical miles from Ta' Ċenċ and at an advanced stage of decomposition.

It said that it might be heading to the area of Popeye's Village or Ġnejna under today's weather conditions.

In a separate Facebook post, Commissioner for Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina said that anyone who sees the dog can report on its whereabouts to her office so that they can check if he's chipped while identifying a definite cause of death.

"The worst part of being a Commissioner is being exposed to these atrocities on a daily basis. The feeling is of unimaginable anger and frustration and at the same time absolute. helplessness is soul-destroying," she said.

Anyone with information on who could be responsible for the dog's death can contact the Office of the Commissioner, anonymously or otherwise.