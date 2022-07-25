PN says millions stolen from tax payer money in Vitals scandal

The Nationalist Party has demanded an explanation as to what happened to the millions of euro in taxpayer funds which were transferred to Vitals for the administration of state hospitals.

“The Nationalist Party stresses that the taxes paid by the people are used properly,” spokespersons Jerome Caruana Cilia and Adrian Delia said in a statement.

The PN was reacting to a story published by the Times, which revealed €21 million were handed to Vitals by the government between 2016 and early 2018.

“We now know why Vitals were chosen to be given three public hospitals,” they said.

The PN spokespersons also made reference to MaltaToday report which revealed Ministers were told hat they must find some €200 million in budgetary cuts across most of the entire government system, in a bid to keep spending in check for the rest of the year.

“The Nationalist Party calls on the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health and the Minister of Finance to immediately explain where these millions went,” it said.

They also said an answer must be given as to whether an investigation will be opened into the claims. “People deserve better.”