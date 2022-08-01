European patrol vessel looks to bring to an end poaching of Lampuki by Tunisian fishers

European fisheries vessel the Lundy Sentinel will be patrolling the Mediterranean in a bid to curb fishing illegalities on the high seas.

The patrols will be carried out through a pilot project conducted by the European Fisheries Control Agency (EFCA) under the auspices of the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean (GFCM).

The agreement between the Maltese government and fishing regulatory bodies to have a patrol boat inspecting fishing grounds comes after MaltaToday had started reporting on how Maltese lampuki fishers had seen their catches plundered by Tunisian counterparts in what was a veritable war on the high seas. The Maltese say they were threatened by the Tunisians wielding machetes, threatening to set their boats alight with Molotov cocktails.

The monitoring vessel will be carrying out inspections until the end of September. The lampuki fishing season begins on August 15 and runs until the end of December.

Late last year, a group of Tunisian fishers were intercepted poaching Lampuki in Maltese waters. Both ship captains were fined €10,000 each, accused of failing to inform Maltese officials of the amounts and descriptions of the fish aboard the vessel before entering Maltese fishing waters and failing to give three days prior notice of their plans to enter Malta.

In June, the fisheries ministry said that the European Union had recognised the issue concerning Tunisian fishermen during the 2019 General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean (GFCM) meeting, and gave its recommendations with regards to the lampuki netting (kannizzati).

The Maltese government has since sent verified detailed reports provided by the fishermen, and asked for the lampuki fishing to be part of the Joint Inspection Scheme by the European Fisheries Control Agency (EFCA).

Speaking to MaltaToday, with the Lundy Sentinel berthed behind her at a Marsa quay, Fisheries Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja said the vessel will ensure monitoring of all North African and Southern European fishers.

“We have seen the situation between Maltese and Tunisian fishers get worse over the years,” she said. “The Maltese government has strived to have the Lundy Sentinel patrolling in and close to Maltese waters to ensure the proper enforcement is carried out.”

Bugeja Said said the vessel falls under EFCA, and has jurisdiction to carry out inspections in international waters.

“When it flies the GFCM flag, it can inspect every boat in the Mediterranean, even Tunisian vessels,” she assured fishers.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Fisheries Director Gilbert Balzan said he hopes the patrol will see the end of the faceoff between Maltese and Tunisian poachers.

“The Lundy Sentinel will patrol beyond the 25 miles of Maltese waters,” he said. “Maltese vessels are now safer because it will inspect everyone.”

