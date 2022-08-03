Airport flyovers: 300 tonnes of iron decks being put into place

Infrastructure Malta has lifted into place the first of seven steel structures that will form part of the new flyover deck of the Kirkop Tunnels and Airport Intersection Project, which will create a direct lane from Ħal Luqa towards the Kirkop Tunnels.

This new flyover will be 400 metres long and made of seven pieces of steel weighing 300 tonnes.

Transport minister Aaron Farrugia, parliamentary secretary for EU funds Chris Bonett, and the CEO of Infrastructure Malta, Ivan Falzon, followed the overnight works.

The €18 million project is entering an intensive phase with most works being done during the night.

The project will create easier and safer connections to Luqa, Gudja, Birżebbuġa, Kirkop, Imqabba, Qrendi, Żurrieq and Safi as well as other areas in the vicinity.

The project also includes the rebuilding of the Gudja roundabout, to introduce a new tunnel to Birżebbuġa and new facilities for alternative means of travel, and to improve access to the Malta International Airport and the Freeport, two crucial destinations for various sectors of the economy.

“With this ambitious project, we are not only continuing to improve connectivity around our country but also strengthening road safety, easing traffic and reducing travel time. This is one more link in a chain of projects that are being carried out to ensure our country is equipped with infrastructure suitable for the 21st century and government’s economic model,” Farrugia said.

A total of €25.6 million in EU funds – €21.9 million specifically from the Connecting Europe Facility – are funding both the Luqa Junction Project and the Airport flyover in Gudja. “We are committed to invest more in such projects to have better infrastructure and accessibility. Residents living in Gudja, Luqa, Birżebbuġa and localities close by will have their trip reduced by 74%,” Bonett said.

The rest of the steel structures of the Gudja flyover will continue in the coming days. After the entire deck is joined, IM will begin completing the last necessary works on the flyover which is planned to be opened for use by the end of the year.