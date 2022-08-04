Recruits with tattoos can now join the police force under new policy

A new tattoo policy has been introduced for members of the police force which will no longer obligate officers to cover up any tattoos – so long as they’re not situated on the face, neck or hands.

Tattoos on the face, neck or hands will only be allowed for medical reasons under the new policy.

Meanwhile, explicit or vulgar tattoos will be prohibited, as will political or discriminatory tattoos.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri announced the change in policy on Facebook on Thursday afternoon.

“Tattoos and beards do not determine a person’s qualities, rather a person should be judged on their work and professionalism,” he wrote.

While he mentioned beards in his Facebook post, the minister did not specify whether beards will be allowed.

This policy will be applicable to current and prospective members of the police force.

The Malta Police Union said it was pleased to finally have a policy that regulates tattoos.

“We urge our members to read and follow the contents of the policy and abide with it to keep the appropriate professional level required.”

Camilleri said last November that the police force should update its internal procedures to allow recruits with tattoos to join the corps.

He made the remark after an industrial action by police unions over orders by the police commissioner for officers to be clean shaven every day.

Officers were instructed by the union to keep their facial hair on as long as it was well groomed. On-duty members were also told not to wear their police cap, and were allowed to dye their hair and use nail polish as pleased.