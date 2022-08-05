Collaboration with Sheffield University opens research opportunities in endocrinology, diabetes

Maltese medical professionals will be able to carry out research in endocrinology and diabetes at Sheffield University after an agreement with the Education Ministry.

The memorandum of understanding allows doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and podiatrists to apply for funding to advance their careers by attaining higher postgraduate degrees.

The agreement was signed between the Education Ministry and the University of Sheffield, enabling medical professionals to carry out quantitative and qualitative research alongside researchers from the UK university.

The MOU stipulates that the chosen professionals will be individuals who have shown “superlative talents in their preferred speciality and who have the ability to become future leaders in medicine”.

Candidates will boost their skills to make an impact on patient care and will achieve skills to educate other doctors and ensure maintenance of high quality medical care in Malta. Those who benefit from the opportunity will be able to spend a year or two conducting research.

Maltese national Miguel Debono, a consultant in endocrinology and diabetes and honorary senior lecturer at the University of Sheffield, said the agreement will allow deeper specialisation in diabetes and endocrinology. “It will hopefully have a positive impact on each one of the 40,000 patients with diabetes, 7,000 patients taking oral steroids and 17,000 patients on inhaled steroids.”

The research will lead to new ideas and discoveries that can be introduced in Malta and open up new opportunities to Maltese workers, Debono added.

Education Minister Clifton Grima said the agreement will create greater opportunities for students and academics. “Thanks to this collaboration, students at the University of Malta will benefit from research programmes, as well as other assistance, providing them with prestigious opportunities. Not only will students benefit, but also health sector professionals in general.”

Sheffield University's Prof. Richard Ross and Prof. Newell-Price, who are world experts in endocrinology, will be responsible for this programme, together with Debono, who will lead and manage the collaboration.