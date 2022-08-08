Labour disassociates itself from Emanuel Cuschieri protest: ‘This is a personal initiative’

The Labour Party has disassociated itself from calls by former propogandist Emanuel Cuschieri for supporters to join him outside the law courts tomorrow.

A spokesperson said that while he has every right to organise the protest outside court, he was organising it out of his own personal initiative.

“The Labour Party respects the autonomy of the institutions, in the same way that it respects the right of every individual to make his voice heard peacefully,” a spokesperson said. “This is a personal initiative of Mr Cuschieri.”

On Monday, in a number of posts and livestreams, Cuschieri took to Facebook, calling on party supporters to join him outside court tomorrow in defence of former roads agency boss Fredrick Azzopardi, who faces criminal charges over illegal road works carried out on his watch.

The former One Radio propagandist has taken to Facebook to air his views after the Labour Party stopped his radio programme.

Cuschieri appears to have taken his cue from former prime minister Joseph Muscat, who on Sunday came out all guns blazing in Azzopardi’s defence.

“Next Tuesday morning, I am going to be in Valletta, in front of the law courts… in a civil manner I will show solidarity with Fredrick Azzopardi. He is being charged because he safeguarded people’s safety… this is unacceptable… I will not leave Fredrick on his own because people like these in the photo [Arnold Cassola and Robert Aquilina] put pressure so that Labourites are crucified,” Cuschieri wrote in one of his several missives on the Azzopardi saga.

READ ALSO: Criminal complaint filed against Infrastructure Malta over Wied Qirda works