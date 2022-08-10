Nominations open for Gzira council post vacated by councillor charged with making false bomb threat

The Electoral Commission has announced that nominations are now open for the casual election to fill the post vacated by a Gżira councillor charged with making a false report.

Former Nationalist councillor Shaun Farrugia resigned after he was charged last week with a false bomb threat report to the police at a Sliema restaurant. The false report was made on 30 July.

Farrugia was charged with making a false report to the police, causing the workers and clients of a Sliema restaurant to fear that violence will be used against them, and using a communication device to threaten to commit a crime or other inappropriate use.

He was also charged with recidivism.

The Electoral Commission said no candidatures were received on the first day allowed for nominations for the casual election.

