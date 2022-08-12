Former PN candidate Frank Psaila made chairperson of two government boards

Former PN candidate Frank Psaila has been appointed chairman of the board for Periti warrants, for a period of three years, as well as the chair of the Medicines Review Board.

The one-time Net TV pundit and PN information director was recently also appointed to sit on a government board for affordable housing.

“I confirm the appointment you mention and shall serve the board to the best of my abilities,” Psaila told MaltaToday.

“My time in the PN is now a closed chapter. I did not take this decision lightly. When, in an environment one is contributing to, hinders the person from contributing their full potential, one should speak up internally, try to find a solution. But if a workable relationship is no longer possible, to ultimately move on.

“So far, I have always expressed my views and thoughts internally. My final decision was to close chapter and move on. I moved on. The PN took its decisions. I took mine. I am now contributing towards my country through other ways, and I am glad to do so.”

Both Psaila and his wife, Alessia Psaila Zammit, also an unsuccessful PN election candidate, announced their resignation from the party in April 2022, weeks after its election defeat. Psaila Zammit had also resigned her role as a PN councillor in Siġġiewi.

In the 2019 European Parliament election, Psaila had been gunning for the PN’s second seat, held by incumbent David Casa, and was widely seen as a favourite of then PN leader Adrian Delia. However, his MEP bid was unsuccesful.

An inquiry into whether Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech had tried to prevent Casa’s re-election, was triggered in June 2020, ostensibly as part of a deal with the PN’s leadership at the time. The inquiry was launched after former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri claimed in court that Delia had received money from Fenech to sideline Casa. Both Delia and Fenech deny the claims.