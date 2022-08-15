Park rangers warn of sea vessels speeding near divers at Ċirkewwa

Sea vessels were caught speeding next to diving flags and a special marker buoy at Ċirkewwa on Monday morning, with the HPF Ranger Unit reporting these cases to Transport Malta.

The unit uploaded a photo of a jet ski at sea speeding closely by a special marker buoy at the Ċirkewwa Marine Park. Sea vessels are meant to keep a safe distance and speed when in the area to protect divers and marine wildlife.

“This morning several vessels were once again seen speeding close to the special marker buoy of Ċirkewwa Marina Park as well as going closer than 100m to divers’ flag,” the unit said. “We have reported these cases to Transport Malta and legal action will be taken.”

“The area has both CCTV as well as rangers equipped with 90x optical zoom camcorders to efficiently identify the vessels endangering divers and marine life.”

The unit insisted that it will report every case of speeding while urging mariners to be responsible at sea.

Last week, AFM soldier Christian Degabriele died while diving outside St Paul’s Bay. The search involved a dinghy, a helicopter and scuba divers.

One News had reported that Degabriele died after suffering an impact with a boat. It also reported that his diving buoy was also found cut during the search operation.

When MaltaToday asked police to confirm this report, a spokesperson said that it is too early in the police investigations and magisterial inquiry to provide such information.

After this case, the HPF Ranger Unit again urged mariners to adhere to the Notice to Mariners 7 of 2020.

This notice stated that mariners are not to exceed the speed limit of 10 knots when navigating within 200m from rocky shores.

It also forces mariners to give a wide berth of no less than 100m from a diver or alpha flag.