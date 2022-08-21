[WATCH] Record €46,000 bid wins right to carry Mgarr statue

A group of people led by Wistin Vella successfully bid €46,000 to carry the Santa Marija statue during the upcoming Mgarr feast.

The traditional ‘bidding war’ is held every year at the Mgarr square, with hundreds turning up to watch the annual tradition.

The tradition dates back to 1923, a year after the statue was brought to the village. Traditionally, the auction was held after the parish was overwhelmed the requests to carry it during the procession, and consequently, it was decided that the team with the highest donation will earn the privilege to carry the statute. Only people who live in Mgarr can take part.

This year’s feast is extra special for Mgarr feast fanatics, as they celebrate 100 years since the arrival of the statue of the Assumption of Mary.

The sum donated on Sunday was an all-time record with the previous record of €17,000 donated in 2019.