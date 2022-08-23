Cassola requests contract between Heritage Malta, Vilhena Palace courtyard restaurateur be published

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has filed a Freedom of Information request for the publication of the contract between Heritage Malta and a private restaurant operator for the use of the Vilhena Palace courtyard.

“How can a state entity act in this manner - dishing out concessions with no competitive tenders, no permits and with such a lack of transparency?” Cassola said in a statement.

The courtyard in Palazzo Vilhena, which houses the Natural History Museum, was used by a restaurant operator for fine dining purposes. The Palazzo is public property managed by Heritage Malta.

Heritage Malta has said that the operator had a contractual agreement with the agency over a restaurant at the MUŻA museum in Valletta and the Mdina exercise was just a trial to determine whether the agency should issue a tender.

Cassola’s request follows pressure by Nationalist MP Julie Zahra, who has called on Culture Minister Owen Bonnici to publish the contract.

“Owen Bonnici needs to be clear whether this will be the strategy he will be imposing on Heritage Malta, under the growing pressure to generate funds,” she said.

Cassola requested a copy of any agreement regarding the use of the Natural History Museum as a “catering/dining/eating/snack/retail area, showing the date of same and all conditions related thereto including, but not limited to, remuneration payable, duration.”

He also requested a copy of any decisions, permits or licensing issued by the Planning Authority and the Malta Tourism Authority.

“In the name of fairness and transparency, the people must know if Heritage Malta is favouring someone and, eventually, who is it favouring,” he said.