Criminals of TikTok: Valletta couple on drugs charges put private life on social media

Judith Bakoush and Murat Abdikadir Mohammed Nazwan, both 31 and residing in Valletta, were the first to be arraigned following a police raid on properties in Valletta and Marsa which netted an undisclosed amount of various illegal substances.

The arraignments came a day after the police stormed the properties in Old Hospital Street, Valletta and Triq it-Tigrija in Marsa, making 10 arrests.

Testfying in court on Wednesday, both Bakoush and Abdikadir pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

While the police inspector was testifying, Bakoush was ordered out of the courtroom by the magistrate after she was heard to comment that the amount of drugs found was “not that much”.

But besides the drugs, thousands of euros in cash were also discovered stashed inside the property together with a considerable amount of gold items, necklaces, luxury watches and designer clothes, added the prosecution.

An insight into these individuals’ lives came from Judith Bakoush’s TikTok account, who is seen wearing a large amount of gold jewellery around her neck, while she performs viral TikTok dances. Bakoush told the court she was a housewife.

In badly-synced TikTok videos, Murat Abdikadir Mohammed Nazwan, wearing a Burberry shorts and t-shirt, can also be seen smoking a cannabis joint in the videos, as Judith Bakoush lip-syncs to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Photograph’.

A number of Bakoush’s TikTok videos also seem to be filmed in the street where the police raid was carried out on Tuesday. Their red Macaw parrot also gets to be featured in a number of her TikTok vidoes.

Other songs used by Judith Bakoush for her TikTok lip-syncing videos include 6IX9INE’s Gooba, Gnarls Barkley’s Crazy and Kurt Calleja’s Bla Tarf.

