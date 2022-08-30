Driving test corruption scandal: Police analysing diaries that contained more than 200 names

The police are analysing over 200 names found in diaries confiscated from Clint Mansueto, the Transport Malta director charged with corruption linked to driving tests.

Investigators seized diaries for 2021 and 2022, which contained around 250 names. According to the Times of Malta, police are matching those names with text messages and other information to determine whether they were all granted preferential treatment.

Sources have said most of the names were listed as "appointments" but in certain cases, the names, ID cards and dates corresponded precisely with the date the individuals sat, and passed their driving exam.

Three Transport Malta officials were charged with corruption for helping candidates pass their theory and practical driving tests in a case that goes back to at least 2020.

The three officials are Transport Malta director for the Land Transport Directorate Clint Mansueto, former Żebbuġ Labour councillor Philip Edrick Zammit and Raul Antonio Pace. They pleaded not guilty to charges brought against them on Monday.

Under police questioning, Mansueto told police that he was pressured by a minister, who was not named in court, into helping certain individuals pass their driving test. The individuals allegedly were working on the minister’s villa.

Foreign affairs minister Ian Borg, who at the time of the incident was Transport Minister, has denied pressuring Transport Malta officials to make sure certain candidates pass their driving tests.

MaltaToday separately asked Prime Minister Robert Abela whether he is seeking any clarifications from his current cabinet of ministers on the matter.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson told MaltaToday that the three officials charged over the case have been suspended.

“Employees charged in court are suspended. Transport Malta continuously works to improve its procedures,” he said.

