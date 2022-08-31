TM corruption: Grech flags road danger from motorists who passed driving test by cheating

Bernard Grech has called out Robert Abela’s silence on the driving test corruption scandal, insisting the system to favour certain candidates was wrong and dangerous.

The Nationalist Party leader said that motorists who obtained their driving licence fraudulently as a result of preferential treatment posed a danger on the streets.

Grech hit out at the only comment so far by the Prime Minister, which was provided by a spokesperson in response to media questions, in which his office claimed it was “not aware of any charges having been issued against any government minister, or of any pending judicial proceedings”.

In a radio interview on NET FM, the party station, Grech asked: “Who was the minister involved and why have we not heard from Prime Minister Robert Abela? Why has no action been taken? What is holding Robert Abela back? What is he worried about?”

The PN leader said the Prime Minister is obliged to answer and ensure these things do not occur. “If they do, then he should act,” Grech said.

He was referring to the scandal that came to light on Monday when three Transport Malta officials were charged with corruption after enabling certain candidates to pass their driving test.

The officers are Transport Malta director for the Land Transport Directorate Clint Mansueto, former Żebbuġ Labour councillor Philip Edrick Zammit and Raul Antonio Pace. They have been suspended by TM pending the outcome of court proceedings. All three have denied the charges.

Police are in turn analysing entries from two diaries confiscated from Mansueto’s office that contained almost 250 names.

The prosecution said in court that under interrogation, Mansueto told police he was under pressure from ‘a minister’ to help three people pass their driving test. Pressure was also being exerted by a ‘political party’. No names were mentioned in court.

Former transport minister Ian Borg and the Labour Party have denied involvement in the alleged corruption.

