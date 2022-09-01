menu

Film commission sound stage gets planning green light

The soundstage is a soundproof hangar-like structure with a floor area of 4,000sq.m, used for the construction of set-building where shooting of film and television productions is carried out

karl_azzopardi
1 September 2022, 4:34pm
by Karl Azzopardi

The Planning Authority has approved an upgrading project at the Malta Film Studios in Kalkara.

Part of the project includes the construction of a ‘Soundstage’ and will include an environment-controlled indoor water tank which will incorporate the infinite horizon of the adjacent deep-water tank.

The soundstage is a soundproof hangar-like structure with a floor area of 4,000sq.m, used for the construction of set-building where shooting of film and television productions is carried out.

The projects also include the construction of a new reservoir and a multipurpose room. The underground water reservoir will have a capacity of 1,910cb.m and will be located under the parking area.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.