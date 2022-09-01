Film commission sound stage gets planning green light

The Planning Authority has approved an upgrading project at the Malta Film Studios in Kalkara.

Part of the project includes the construction of a ‘Soundstage’ and will include an environment-controlled indoor water tank which will incorporate the infinite horizon of the adjacent deep-water tank.

The soundstage is a soundproof hangar-like structure with a floor area of 4,000sq.m, used for the construction of set-building where shooting of film and television productions is carried out.

The projects also include the construction of a new reservoir and a multipurpose room. The underground water reservoir will have a capacity of 1,910cb.m and will be located under the parking area.