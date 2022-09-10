Malta had an average of two suicide deaths per month for the past 11 years

An average of two suicide deaths per month occurred in Malta for the past 11 years, according to statistics by the Commissioner For The Rights of Persons with Mental Disorders.

On Saturday's World Suicide Prevention Day, the Office of the Commissioner issued a statement saying that each suicide death is potentially preventable.

The theme chosen by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for World Suicide Prevention Day 2022 is “Creating Hope Through Action”.

It spoke of the importance of raising awareness at all levels, in order to be in a position to recognise and offer help to persons in such situations, thereby potentially reducing instances of suicide.

In Malta the age of suicide victims ranged from below 16 years to over 95 years, with the most prevalent age bracket being between 40 and 50 years. 22% of the victims were foreigners and 83% were males.

It said that over the past seven years, each person who committed suicide below the age of 65, lost an average of 20 years of productive life.

“Every person may pass through a vulnerable period in which suicide may be contemplated as a way to get rid of unbearable and cumulative pain. Suicide prevention is everybody’s business,” the Commissioner said.

It emphasised that suicide required a holistic approach by government, society, NGOs and civil society groups. It also spoke of the important role of the media and how the subject is reported, saying that it may play a part in bringing about a change in mistaken, prejudiced or stigmatised ideas about suicide.

“Accepting suicide as a reality can help prevent a death. People need to talk about suicide to help the community better identify the risk factors and learn how to address them. Individuals need to be encouraged to talk about their mental wellbeing including suicide ideation and to seek appropriate intervention and help.”

The Commissioner stated that a caring society should not allow individuals to feel alone and suffer in silence. It said that relatives, friends, work colleagues, teachers and others who have a relationship with a person who they notice is passing through a difficult time and possibly exhibiting suicidal ideation, should not be afraid to bring up the subject.

“This may indeed be an important first step towards helping individuals open up about their feelings and may serve as an opportunity to encourage them to seek necessary assistance. Suicide Prevention is possible, and suicide can be avoided.”

It said that the efforts should focus on early identification of risk and prevention, mentioning how there are several toolkits and documents available not only to professionals but also for the community as a whole so that citizens are empowered and prepared to detect and address suicide behaviour. WHO issued an informative video on the subject.

Persons who are in crisis can approach the Accident and Emergency department at Mater Dei Hospital or Primary Health Department and seek help from Mental Health Service professionals. People passing through difficult moments and contemplating Suicide, as well as survivors of these tragic events, can seek help from available services: Suicide Prevention, Outreach and Therapeutic (SPOT) services by appointment on 2122 8333 (Victim Support Malta), Supportline 179 (FSWS) and 1770 (Richmond Foundation).

Anonymous chats such as kellimni.com, Olli chat or Krizi are also an option. One can contact the family doctor or health centre or by speaking to a person of trust. Public officers can seek the help of the Employee Support Programme (ESP).