Legislation must be put into practice with more LGBTIQ+ representation in society - ADPD

On the occasion of Malta Pride 2022 ADPD – The Green Party said that legislation that brought about positive changes must be put into practice with more representation and visibility for the LGBTQI+ community within all sectors of society.

During a press conference in Valletta prior to the Malta Pride parade, ADPD Deputy Chairperson Sandra Gauci said the party was committed to continue working towards a more inclusive society in which nobody feels the need to conceal his identity. She reiterated the party's long-standing support for the LGBTIQ+ community.

Gauci emphasised that in spite of the “necessary and overdue” laws that had been enacted and that had brought positive changes, there was still a need for a mentality change.

“The battle for inclusivity must continue every day and can only be won with more awareness and education,” Gauci said.

“The freedom to express yourself should not be considered a luxury or to be carried out undercover but something that can be done freely without anyone pointing a figure in judgement,” Gauci said.

She said that the recent changes where gay and bisexual men are now able to donate blood is to be commended.

“This change shows that there was still an element of prejudice and it was only now that we have been able to recognize that this was an unfounded discrimination based on prejudice and ignorance.”

She said that this win was amongst the many battles that needed to be won by the LGBTIQ+ community including a well-equipped GU clinic and medicines such as PREP that are always available.

Gauci also insisted that the recently set up gender clinic for trans and non-binary persons must be well equipped and staffed.

“We reiterate our continued support towards the LGBTQI+ community because in diversity there is growth and with inclusion there is a more mature country,” concluded Gauci.

ADPD General Secretary Ralph Cassar spoke about the importance of equality and inclusivity across all sectors of society.

“Various studies have shown that inequality creates issues on many levels, from an increase in poverty to an increase in mental health problems. On the other hand, society’s wellbeing increases in more equal societies,” Cassar said.

He said that when everybody feels welcome and respected in the community, society benefits from a greater level of education, better community involvement, increased social mobility, reduced health problems and less incidence of violence.

“Equality benefits everyone. Beyond the enacted legislation we must continue to work against attitudes and rhetoric that sows hatred, and excludes and rejects individuals. One reaps what one sows. So let’s sow love, inclusion, joy and social cohesion. Equality is always imperative for a healthy society,” Cassar said.