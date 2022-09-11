Malta's Archbishop to hold mass for Queen Elizabeth II next Thursday

Archbishop Charles Scicluna will hold a mass in honour of Queen Elizabeth II following her death last Thursday.

The Curia announced in a statement that the De Requiem mass will be held at St John's Co-Cathedral in Valletta at 6:30pm next Thursday, a week after her death.

President George Vella will be in attendance. Other governmental officials and members of the general public are also invited.

The Mass will be broadcast live on TVM, knisja.mt, and newsbook.com.mt.

On Sunday, the Archbishop prayed and laid flowers at Villa Guardamangia, where the Queen had lived for two years. He was joined by the British High Commissioner.

Later, the Archbishop visited the High Commission’s office in Ta’ Xbiex to sign the book of condolences.

Apart from the United Kingdom, Malta is the only country where the Queen has lived. It is reported that he late monarch considered her stay in Malta as one of the happiest times of her life, making the most of her freedom before committing to her duties as queen.

