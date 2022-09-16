'Almost a certainty that Max was taken': Visually impaired boy's therapy dog still missing

The search for Max, the six-year-old therapy golden retriever of a visually impaired boy has not yielded positive results yet, despite intensive searches.

Max is chipped and has no collar, and he was last seen in Ħal Far, limits of Birżebbuġa and Żurrieq. He is very friendly and is trained to be a guide dog.

“This loss of this therapy dog left a visually impaired boy and his family devastated when Max literally vanished into thin air over a week ago,” wrote University of Malta’s Pro-Rector Carmen Sammut on Facebook.

She said that the possibility of Max being taken is now almost a “certainty” after a search with sniffer dogs that took place on Thursday proved in vain.

The family is chasing all the threads and following all calls of reported sightings; however no one was able to produce any evidence of Max’s sightings since he went missing.

A €1,000 reward is being offered for Max and no questions will be asked. Anyone who notices a six-year-old golden retriever is encouraged to send a signal or file a report with the police.

The family could also be reached on 99465576, 99550292 or 79331912.