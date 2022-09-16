Air Malta or Valletta Air? Brussels will decide the national airline’s fate

Will Air Malta close down and be replaced by a new national airline called Valletta Air? The Finance Minister did not quite answer this question on Friday but he did entertain the possibility when harping on the need for “courageous reforms”.

“The company needs a capital injection but when and how this will happen depends on the decision the European Commission will make,” Clyde Caruana said when asked whether the reforms could mean closure of Air Malta in its current form.

“My remit is to ensure that the reform plan is implemented. What happens to the company depends on Brussels and I will do nothing at the airline that does not enjoy the European Commission’s support.”

However, Caruana insisted Malta will still have a national airline irrespective of what happens. “The national airline carries 30% of tourists that visit the island and not having one will shock the industry… Malta has, and will continue having a national airline.”

He insisted that the next step towards financial stability at the national airline is cutting expenditure “that does not make sense”. The Finance Minister was talking to reporters after unveiling the pre-budget document.

Caruana said certain collective agreement work practices that were costing the airline hundreds of thousands of euros had to change.

“I cannot understand how a company has workers who leave at 55 and continues to pay them wages until they reach retirement age at 65. This makes no sense,” Caruana said.

On Sunday, MaltaToday reported how government was in talks with pilots to buy out a clause in the collective agreement that commits the airline to continue paying pilots two-thirds of their wage until they reach retirement age if they leave the airline at 55 years of age after 25 years of service.

“Good sense must prevail,” Caruana said, adding that Air Malta “has to be fixed and will be fixed.”

He reiterated that Malta cannot have a national airline that loses €40 million a year and which has burnt up “€400 million over the years”.

“We cannot have an airline that flies to Brussels, Charles de Gaulle and Heathrow and loses money. Many will criticise our decisions but practices that make no business sense cannot continue,” Caruana said.

He said Air Malta under the guidance of executive chairman David Curmi had substantially improved its seat load factor and was maximising its revenue.

“95% of seats are filled. David’s plan now has to ensure that same airplane flies more. After maximising income, expenditure that makes no sense has to stop. They are hard decisions but they need to be taken.”