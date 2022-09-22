St Albert College threatens to sue teachers' union as Curia prepares contingency plan

St Albert the Great College is threatening to sue the Malta Union of Teachers for damages, while the Maltese Archdiocese is preparing a contingency plan if the school cannot open on Monday.

In a statement, the college accused MUT of making "reckless attempts to sabotage" any efforts towards the opening of the scholastic year on Monday.

MUT declared a trade dispute last month against the Dominican Order and the Catholic Education Secretariat, which is the Maltese archdiocese’s education arm.

The dispute was prompted after the college sacked Mario Mallia, who had been its school head for 16 years. His dismissal, which the college board and rector said was linked to ‘insubordination’, caused an outpouring of support for the popular headmaster who was a champion of inclusivity.

The college and union held a conciliatory meeting on Thursday afternoon in a bid to reach an amicable solution to no avail.

The school said that regardless of the meeting, the MUT is still ordering two of its members to refrain from collaborating with the Head of the Secondary School to help finalise the timetable.

“The College is holding MUT liable for any damages suffered due to its inordinate actions,” it said in a statement.

Earlier, the Archdiocese of Malta said it is preparing a contingency plan to cater for students and staff of St Albert the Great College in case the school is not in a position to function at the beginning of the school year.

The Archdiocese said it spent weeks actively involved in talks to identify a way forward that is acceptable for all concerned parties.

Despite the efforts, it said it was disappointed to see that the issue remains unresolved mere days before the new term, and is now drafting a contingency plan in case talks break down.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese said that parents expressed understandable concern during a recent meeting with Archbishop Charles Scicluna. “He will honour the commitment he made to safeguard the students’ welfare which is, and must remain, our overriding priority.”