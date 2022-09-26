Traffic and schools: Transport Malta officers out in force, free tow truck service

Transport Malta enforcement officers will be out in force during rush hour in response to the expected increase in traffic as schools reopen.

The authority said that its officers will be stationed in locations where traffic is known to aggregate between 6am and 9:30am, and 3:30pm and 6:30pm. TM will also increase patrols.

The measure is one of several others the authority will be taking following preparatory meetings with Infrastructure Malta, the police force and LESA.

TM said that a free tow truck service will be available from Monday to Friday between 6am and 9:30am, and from 3:30pm and 6:30pm, during the school year.

To make use of this service, motorists can call 80073399.

TM said an enforcement officer will be sent on location to direct the traffic in the area and to move the broken-down vehicle to a place where it’s of least inconvenience to passing traffic.

The authority said that more manpower will be available at Transport Malta’s Traffic Control Centre to ensure better coordination during rush hour.

The authority called for cooperation from the public.

“We encourage drivers to cooperate with the instructions provided by TM’s enforcement officers and to plan their route in advance,” the authority said. “We encourage drivers to follow all driving regulations and to stop their car in the correct way so that it does not obstruct the traffic flow.”

It also encouraged drivers to download the Malta Road Traffic Update (MRTU) app, which provides real-time updates on the traffic situation.

Several church and private schools reopened after the summer holidays today and last week, with state schools expected to open their doors on Wednesday for students.