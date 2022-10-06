'We told you so': PN hits out at Clyde Caruana over 'failed economic plan'

The minister who championed an economic plan that "drove the country into a wall" cannot fix things, the Nationalist Party has hit out at Clyde Caruana.

PN finance spokesperson Jerome Caruana Cilia was reacting to the finance minster's admission yesterday that the economic recipe adopted in the past 10 years is not suitable for the next decade.

Caruana Cilia called out the finance minister for realising on the eve of Budget 2023 that "the chosen path, with the blessing of Joseph Muscat and Robert Abela, drove the country into a wall".

The PN spokesperson said that the party and several constituted bodies had over the years raised concerns over the government's policy to base its economic strategy on the importation of foreign labour with its impact on the country's social fabric and infrastructure.