Abela among more than 40 European leaders at the European Political Community forum

The leaders of more than 40 European countries are having talks in Prague, at a historic first meeting of a new political forum of nations.

The forum, billed as a European Political Community (EPC) beyond the European Union, has been championed by Emmanuel Macron, who told reporters on Thursday it sent a "message of unity". But there is scepticism, even within the EU, about the new forum.

Malta Prime Minister Robert Abela is among the European leaders present at the summit.

The leaders are discussing energy, migration and security, with a particular focus on the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the forum, telling leaders the “Russian evil” will lose when his country’s “peace formula” prevails.

Newly elected United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss is also present. As well as the UK, non-EU members Switzerland, Turkey, Norway, Iceland, Georgia, Azerbaijan and western Balkan countries are among those taking part in the first gathering of the EPC.

What is the European Political Community?

Critics have labelled the EPC a “vague regurgitation of old ideas” and its exact role has yet to be made clear.

French President Macron said it would "offer a platform for political co-ordination" for countries, both those in the EU and those not.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine gave new impetus for co-operation among nations beyond the EU's 27 member states.

But the new EPC has no institutions or dedicated staff. That has led to questions about how any decisions would be implemented.