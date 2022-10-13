Bus users increase by 7% on first day of free transport

Official statistics seen by MaltaToday show that on the first day in which public transport was completely free, the number of trips before 6pm had shot up by 7%, compared to the previous Saturday.

Trips after 6pm then shot up by a staggering 52%, but this massive increase is being attributed to the large number of people who used the bus to get to Valletta during the Notte Bianca celebration.

These figures are being seen as an encouraging sign in the wake of an increase of 6,718 Tallinja bus passes issued in the month preceding the introduction of free public transport.

But officials are keeping their eyes on figures to see whether the trend will be sustained in the next weeks and months.

As from last week, all persons using the personalised Tallinja card were not required to have credit on their card in order to use buses.

Availing of free public transport requires commuters to tap their personalised Tallinja card on the ticket machine next to the bus driver every time they board the bus.

Commuters without the card will still pay the full fare, and inspectors can impose a €50 fine on passengers riding without having tapped their card.

The Tallinja card is being retained to provide valuable statistical information which can help the authorities improve the bus service.

When asked last month whether government is expecting an increase in patronage after October, the ministry indicated that an increase in the number of passenger trips was being anticipated, with the expectations being that by year-end figures will rise to the record patronage year of 2019.

When asked whether the number of buses will be increased in view of any expected demand for the service, the government spokesperson replied that “expected passenger trips demand increases are being projected and factored in route frequency requirements.”