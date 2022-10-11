MSPCA calls for the regulation of pet-sitting services after death of one-year-old dog

The MSPCA has called for the legislation regulating pet-sitting services after the death of a one-year-old Golden Retriever.

“Louie, a healthy, balanced and well-loved Golden Retriever aged one year and four months suffered a painful and lonely death at a pet sitter, due to perforation of his organs,” the MSPCA said. “He was left unattended in the presence of work materials including pieces of wood and metal (fildiferru) which he ingested. Louie was a cherished family member, who was in preparation to start training as a therapy dog.”

The MSPCA said Louie was “another victim” that ended up injured or dead in the hands of pet-sitters which have no proper oversight or licensing due to the lack of regulation.

“No pet should suffer this kind of death and no owner should come back knowing they were away having fun whilst their pets were dying,” the MSPCA said on Facebook.

The MSPCA said it received several reports concerning dogs who suffered unnecessary pain or death. “Owners are currently only at the mercy of external factors such as reviews and word of mouth, both of which, although indicative are also subjective, when it comes to their determining whether a pet-sitter is competent or otherwise. It is unacceptable that these services can be offered by anyone looking to earn some extra cash with limited or no knowledge, as well as without the proper time and environment required for the proper care of these beloved pets.”

It said legislation must also provide for safe and immediate access to autopsy and proper freezing for any size of dog in case of death.

“The MSPCA wants to push for regulation to be introduced to regulate and supervise such services alongside a standard protocol to follow, which will exclude chances of animal neglect or cruelty,” it said.

According to the MSPCA, authorisation or licenses should amongst other things, stipulate the number of animals that the place can offer. A ratio balancing the number of dogs per carer should also be introduced in case of pet-sitting services to ensure that each animal is getting the attention they require. An assessment of the environment should also be carried out on a regular basis.

“Authorisations or licenses should only be given after an inspection is done assessing whether the premises offer adequate space and appropriate living conditions/services for the animals being taken care of,” it said. “Authorisation or licenses can be revoked at any time, upon reasonable assessment of infringements to legislation and/or when animal welfare is being side-lined for profit by said services.”

Similar calls had also been made by the Office of the Commissioner for Animal Welfare back in June 2021, with commissioner Alison Bezzina making official recommendation to the Government to regularise and license pet sitters, groomers and trainers

“Loui's case is just one example of why this needs to be done asap,” the commissioner said.