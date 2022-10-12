St. Albert College parents insist that Rector Aaron Zahra is the problem

While supporting the new principal at St Albert College, parents and guardians of students at St. Albert the Great College insisted once again that Rector Aaron Zahra is a stumbling block in resolving this conflict.

This is the second letter this week from the group of parents, who in reaction to an open letter published on Wednesday morning by educators within the same college, emphasised their concern about the crisis the school is facing.

“The letter written yesterday continues to confirm that the main cause of the great division in the community of Saint Albert is the philosophy that the Rector embraces. No leader who wants the good of the community, especially the children's, would allow such a situation to arise.”

Parents acknowledge how the Prior Provincial of the Dominicans in Malta refuses to replace the acting Rector with another member of the Order who can guarantee a peaceful process. As a consequence, the parents requested once again immediate intervention from Education Minister Clifton Grima.

The parent’s letter concluded by saying they have always admired and appreciated the professionalism and love of all the staff towards their children. However, at the same time, they find themselves shocked how a community, that until a few months ago was much more serene and united, now ended up in this situation.

An open letter signed by a group of educators insists that “what is being said is not true”

A group of educators at St Albert College published an open letter earlier on Wednesday, insisting that a small group of teachers, that are not part of their community anymore, are damaging the school’s reputation.

They said this in light of the fact that this week, the court has rejected a warrant of a prohibitory injunction by St Albert the Great College against the Malta Union of Teachers after the popular head of school and ADPD politician Mario Mallia was fired from his post at the college earlier this summer.

The dismissal of the headmaster from the Dominican College led to anger and even protests among a number of teachers, parents and children. In fact this very week, a group of parents requested immediate intervention by Education Minister Clifton Grima, insisting that the situation can collapse totally to the detriment of their children. However, in this open letter, the group of educators said that what is being said is not true.

"We educators have been working and preparing since this summer, as in previous years, to offer appropriate education to our students. We would like to do this without being intimidated or considered 'traitors' by a small group of other teachers in the same College, who have different views, simply because we are working in a normal way, for the interest of the children."