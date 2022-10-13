Government proposes suspension of time limits for release on bail if accused self harms

Updated at 5:04pm with PN reaction

Government is proposing the suspension of time limits for the release on bail of an accused person in instances where the individual self harms.

The proposed legislative amendment was published today after Justice Minister Jonathan Attard presented the First Reading in parliament yesterday.

The proposal aims to prevent abusive behaviour from disrupting judicial processes and the administration of justice.

Malta’s Criminal Code states that release from arrest is granted if a hearing of a case does not take place within 30 months, in cases where the accused is charged with a crime punishable by 15 years in prison or more.

However, the proposed amendments, while retaining the current proviso, will allow for the time period to be suspended if the accused tries to disrupt proceedings by inflicting self harm.

This Bill was jointly presented by the the Justice Minister and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

In a statement on Thursday, Attard said this legislative amendment confirms government's commitment to ensure that there are no abuses from judicial processes. "This is out of respect for the victims, their relatives and society in general so that justice is truly done," Attard said.

Camilleri emphasized the significance of ensuring a swift administration of justice and the need to oppose delaying strategies.

“This is done in order to increase public confidence in justice administration, in law enforcement, and in everyone involved in the process of investigating crimes,” Camilleri said.

PN supports amendments

The Nationalist Party said it supports the proposed legislative amendments.

Justice spokesperson Karol Aquilina called for an urgent parliamentary sitting to have the amendments approved in one session.

“No one should be allowed to run away from justice,” Aquilina said.

The PN noted that this amendment will address a gap in the justice system.