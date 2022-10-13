Abela pledges maximum support for businesses in meeting with employers' lobby group

The government reaffirmed its commitment to reducing company taxes over a five-year plan and introducing new incentives for people and firms that invest and create employment.

In a pre-budget meeting with the Maltese Employers' Association (MEA) in Castille, Prime Minister Robert Abela stressed that with responsibility, the government will continue embracing a policy of not imposing financial burdens on businesses and giving as much support as possible.

The Prime Minister recalled how the Maltese government is the only one in Europe that is shouldering the burden of the increases in energy and fuel prices. Businesses in Malta have remained competitive enough to focus on other challenges, such as the country’s insularity, he said.

The focus also shifted to workers themselves and Abela stressed how crucial it is to strengthen workers' rights in order to create new economic opportunities.

While MEA presented its proposals, it also recognised the help given by the government in the energy sector but also highlighted the need to strengthen the labour sector by improving workers’ skills.

Ministers Clyde Caruana and Silvio Schembri, parliamentary secretary Andy Ellul and government MP Rosianne Cutajar were also present at this meeting.