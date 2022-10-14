Parliament set to rush through bail suspension deadline amendment in special session

A proposal to suspend time limits for the release on bail of an accused person in instances where the individual self-harms will be rushed through parliament on Monday.

The proposal put forward by Justice Minister Jonathan Attard and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri enjoys the support of the Opposition, which also called for an emergency session of parliament to pass the law.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning, the Justice Minister said the proposed amendment will pass through all stages of parliament on Monday.

“This proposal sends a clear signal that there should not be any fooling around with the justice system,” Attard wrote.

The amendment was published on Thursday after Attard presented the First Reading in parliament on Wednesday.

The proposal aims to prevent abusive behaviour from disrupting judicial processes and the administration of justice.

Malta’s Criminal Code states that release from arrest is granted if a hearing of a case does not take place within 30 months, in cases where the accused is charged with a crime punishable by 15 years in prison or more.

However, the proposed amendments, while retaining the current proviso, will allow for the time period to be suspended if the accused tries to disrupt proceedings by inflicting self-harm.

"This is out of respect for the victims, their relatives and society in general so that justice is truly done," Attard had said when the Bill was published.

Opposition justice spokesperson Karol Aquilina welcomed the proposal and said the Nationalist Party will support it. He also called for an emergency session of parliament to get it approved immediately.

The development was also welcomed by lawyer Jason Azzopardi, a former PN MP.