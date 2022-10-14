Prime Minister will not attend Daphne Caruana Galizia memorial events: 'I've shown respect since 2020'

Prime Minister Robert Abela won’t be attending any of the Daphne Caruana Galizia memorial events occurring over the weekend on the anniversary of her death.

Answering journalist’s questions at the Pet Nutrition factory inauguration on Friday, Abela insisted that he has shown only respect from January 2020 onwards to both the journalist’s family and her memory.

“I believe that the only way one pays tribute to her memory is through the behaviour you show towards her family on a daily basis, and not on an anniversary. That is the best tribute we can give her.”

The Prime Minister added that it is crucial for justice to be served in this regard. He recalled the meeting he had with IGM on Thursday evening and explained how the media protection bill is another measure towards this message.

“I am not going to comment on the verdict itself but justice in our courts will be taken," he said. "The journalism sector reform, including yesterday’s deal with IGM, are all signs that we are paying tribute to Daphne Caruana Galizia."