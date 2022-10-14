[WATCH] ‘These people should never have been allowed to do this’: Daphne's son reacts to Degiorgio guilty pleas

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder should never have been allowed to happen, her son said in reaction to the 40-year sentence handed to two of her killers.

In brief comments to the press after the court hearing, Matthew Caruana Galizia said the family was happy to see the homicide squad and attorney general remain united throughout.

“Everyone kind of pulled together to make sure this happens. Our legal team, the NGOs that supported us in this fight. It’s thanks to that humungous teamwork that this has been possible.”

On his way out of the sitting, Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia gave no comments to the press. Lead investigor on the case Superintendent Keith Arnaud said he was satisfied with the whole team who worked on this case.

The Degiorgios became the second and third men to plead guilty to murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia after their associate Vince Muscat did the same last year.

Caruana Galizia was murdered on the 16 October 2017. Sunday marks the fifth anniversary to the day of her murder.

Three other men, including alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech, are facing separate charges linked to the journalist’s murder. Their cases are ongoing.

