IĠM stands with those who seek justice for Caruana Galizia murder

The Institute of Maltese Journalists said it continues to stand with those seeking justice for the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“The Institute of Maltese Journalists (IGM) stands in solidarity with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s parents, siblings, husband and children who rightfully continue to demand justice,” it said in a statement.

Five years ago, journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb outside her Bidnija home.

The two men accused of being the triggermen in the fatal 2017 car bombing pleaded guilty last Friday, nine hours into the start of their murder trial, just two days short of the fifth-year anniversary of the assassination.

George Degiorgio, 58, known as iċ-Ċiniż and his brother Alfred Degiorgio, 56, known as il-Fulu, pleaded guilty shortly after the midday break at 3pm, reversing their earlier plea of not guilty.

“The IĠM has always believed that this cowardly crime was an attack on the right to freedom of expression and continues to urge the authorities to do everything possible so that all the people behind this atrocious crime, including those who commissioned it and those who tried to cover up for the criminals, are brought to justice,” it said.

The institute reiterated its commitment to continue fighting for more protection for journalists and for the laws, especially the Constitution of Malta, “to protect in the most unequivocal way journalism as the Fourth Pillar of our democracy.”

“The IĠM affirms the determination of every journalist not to allow this tragedy to discourage them from continuing to do their duty towards society and to continue to report without fear or favour all that is in the public interest,” the statement read.

