[WATCH] PM: Republic Day honour for Arrigo, but no monument for Caruana Galizia

Prime Minister Robert Abela has proposed that the late Nationalist MP Robert Arrigo, who passed away Tuesday morning at 67, be honoured with Malta’s highest award, the Ġieħ ir-Repubblika.

But he turned down suggestions that the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia should be honoured with a national memorial, five years since she was assassinated, when asked by MaltaToday. “I have already been asked this question... I believe the way we pay tribute to her memory is through the behaviour we show towards her family on a daily basis...”

Abela had already said he would not attend any of the Daphne Caruana Galizia memorial events occurring over the weekend on the anniversary of her death.

Abela was instantly forthcoming in proposing that the late Robert Arrigo, a former deputy leader of the PN who served by the side of embattled former leader Adrian Delia, be honoured with a Republic Day honour.

Both Abela and PN leader Bernard Grech were in Valletta to address the EY Malta Future Realised conference, where they dedicated their speeches to the memory of Robert Arrigo.